J&K: Man Kills Nephew With Licensed Firearm In Poonch

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, March 30 (IANS) A man shot down his nephew with a licensed .12 bore gun in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch district, on Saturday.
Officials said that during a family feud, one person identified as Joginder Singh fired at his nephew, Gangandeep Singh with his licensed .12 bore gun and killed him on the spot.
“The incident happened during a clash between two families. Joginder Singh has been arrested and his licensed weapon is seized by police,” officials said.
