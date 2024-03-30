Pratik Gandhi's 'Most Vulnerable Moment': When Everyone's Laughing In A Scene

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actor Pratik Gandhi, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released film 'Madgaon Express', has said that the point where everyone is laughing on a scene in any comedy film is the most vulnerable point in the narrative.

The actor spoke with IANS about his experience of working in comedy on the screen for the first time.

Pratik has earlier done comedy for the theatre, and modifying his craft and the timing for the screen came with a lot of learning for him as an actor.

The actor told IANS:“Comedy is one of the hardest genres to pull off for any artiste. I'm has to really be mindful about the timing and how to land a punchline, it's a matter of milliseconds. If you miss the beat then no matter how powerful your punchline is, it won't land and won't incite laughs.”

He further mentioned,“Also, I feel that the point when everyone is laughing in a scene is the most vulnerable point for the actors involved and also the larger narrative. It's because the jokes are getting added up, you have to feed off the energy of your co-actor and take it forward in the right way. If two actors have landed a solid punchline but the third actor misses the beat, it will spoil the whole scene.”

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, 'Madgaon Express' is currently playing in theatres.