HM Shah To Address Two Rallies In Assam On April 6

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, March 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, is set to address public rallies in at least two places in Assam to campaign for the BJP's Lok Sabha candidates.

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, told reporters,“Amit Shah will come to Assam on April 6. He will address two public rallies, one in Lakhimpur and another in Hojai.”

It is learnt that after landing in Assam, HM Shah will first go to Lakhimpur to campaign for BJP candidate Pradan Baruah.

Later he will reach Hojai which comes under the Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP has fielded its Rajya Sabha MP and former Lok Sabha member Kamakhya Prasad Tasa from that seat.

Meanwhile, the state unit of the party has been working with the top leadership to schedule Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's rally in Assam.

CM Sarma said,“We are in talks with the Prime Minister's Office to finalise his programme. I am hopeful that the schedule will be finalised in a day or two.”

Five Lok Sabha seats in Assam will go to polls in the first phase of elections on April 19.