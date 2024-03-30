'Pandya Store' Witnesses Wedding Of Dhaval And Natasha; Priyanshi Gives Sneak Peek

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) The current track of 'Pandya Store' brings excitement to its fans as Dhaval and Natasha have finally reunited and got married.

Post the leap in the show, Rohit Chandel plays the lead role of Dhawal, and Priyanshi Yadav essays Natasha. Natasha and Dhaval struggled their way through the hindrances and obstacles and gave their relationship another chance.

Speaking about the track, Priyanshi shared: "The long wait will be over for the audience who waited so eagerly because this will be the first time when Dhawal and Natasha are in love with each other and are in a marriage for love."

"The upcoming track will show love and romance with twisted family drama; it can be said, 'jab Miya biwi raazi toh kya krega kaazi'," she said.

Priyanshi added: "The proposal and wedding will bring joy to the hearts of the audience, and the unique path that we took to confess our love and be together is exceptional for real. And lastly, for all our supporters, thank you so much for believing in us."

'Pandya Store' is produced by Sphere Origins and airs on Star Plus.