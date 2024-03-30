Algerian Red Crescent To Send 162 Tons Of Additional Humanitarian Aid To Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ALGIERS, March 30 (NNN-XINHUA) - The Algerian Red Crescent said that it will send 162 tons of additional humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
The aid will be transported from Algeria's Boufarik Military Airport to Egypt's Al-Arish Airport, and then to Gaza through the Rafah crossing point.
Another 150 tons of aid has been sent earlier this week by the Algerian Red Crescent.
The Gaza Strip, inhabited by about 2.35 million people, is on the verge of entering into a famine due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees. - NNN-XINHUA
