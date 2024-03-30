Russian Forces Attack Zaporizhzhia Region 442 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled nine settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 442 times in the past day.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Russian military launched three air strikes on Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. 91 UAVs attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka," the statement said.

The enemy also deployed MLRS nine times to attack Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

Ukraine's air defenses destroy 9 out of 12launched by Russia at Ukraine overnight

As many 339 artillery strikes were launched on Huliaipole, Orikhove, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novoandriivka, Malynivka, Levadne, and Vozdvyzhivka.

There were 28 reports of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities being destroyed. No civilians were injured.

As earlier reported, the enemy shells the frontline communities of the Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs, MRLS, artillery, and UAVs.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA