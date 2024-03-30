Russian Losses In Ukraine Rise To About 441,520 Troops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to March 30, 2024 amount to about 441,520 invaders, including another 730 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 6,951 enemy tanks (+29 in the past day), 13,284 armored combat vehicles (+20), 11,006 artillery systems (+15), 1,023 multiple launch rocket systems, 736 air defense systems (+1), 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 8,701 unmanned aerial vehicles (+45), 2,046 cruise missiles (+24), 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 14,670 motor vehicles (+25), and 1,814 special equipment units (+7).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the past 24 hours, 72 combat engagements took place at the front in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force launched 10 strikes on enemy positions.