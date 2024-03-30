One Killed, One Wounded In Enemy Shelling Of Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One civilian was killed and another was wounded in Russian shelling of the Kherson region on March 29.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"One person was killed and another was wounded as a result of Russian aggression," said Prokudin.

According to him, over the last day the occupants fired at Bilozerka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Sadove, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Novooleksandrivka, Shliakhove, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Tiahyntsi, and Kherson. A multi-storey building and two private houses were damaged.

In addition, a cell tower and a warehouse were hit.

The Kherson City Council added that the Russian shelling of the regional center damaged two private houses and a multi-storey building.

Throughout the day, the Kherson city territorial community was attacked seven times, resulting in damage to both Kherson and Sadove.

As reported, on March 28, one person was killed and eight more were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian aggression.