Today In Kuwait History:

1965 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a law approving the Arab Radio Stations Union agreement.

1965 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a law approving the 1963 Treaty Banning Nuclear Weapon Tests in the Atmosphere, in Outer Space and Under Water.

1971 -- The former Iraqi vice president Hardan Al-Tikriti is assassinated during an official visit to Kuwait.

2000 -- The eminent businessman Izzat Jaafar dies at the age of 88. He had served in a number of senior posts at the Amiri Diwan, and contributed to establishing the Oil Tankers Company and the Kuwaiti Danish Dairy Company.

2004 -- Venezuela names Plaza Vargas after Kuwait in appreciation of donations by the Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah during the 1999 floods.

2005 -- The Ministry of Interior declares citizens can travel to Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and the UAE with ID cards.

2008 -- Al-Sabah daily publishes its first edition.

2021 -- The National Assembly approves bills to delay loan payments for six months, a plan to cope with the spread of the coronavirus and ensure that the local banks would fund clients affected by the pandemic. (end)



