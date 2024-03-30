KAC Declares Summer Schedule

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways on Saturday declared the schedule of its summer flights with a concentration on high-demand destinations in the June-September period.

Chairman Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan said in a statement that the company would operate additional flights to some destinations, namely London, Amsterdam, Vienna and Geneva to cope with the prospected large number of passengers.

Some of the most favored summer destinations are Antalya, with two trips a week, Bodrum, three, and Trabzon, three, in addition to Sharm Al-Sheikh, two per week.

Also, the top desired destinations are Malaga, three flights per week, and Nice, twice, he said, noting that the number of summer trips would reach 54, in addition to the other constant flights.

The KAC will inaugurate the large aircraft, Boeing 300-777 B, to fly most European countries to enable clients to benefit from the Royal and business-degree services. (end)

