Mortal Remains Of Mukhtar Ansari Buried At Family Graveyard In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Ghazipur, March 30 (IANS) Mortal remains of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari were buried on Saturday in his family graveyard in Kalibagh in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district.

His funeral procession was attended by a huge crowd of over 5,000 people.

Mukhtar was laid to rest near his parents' grave.

To control the huge crowd, Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari told the crowd that only family members are allowed to enter the graveyard, however they tried to gain entry into the facility by scaling walls.

The body of Ansari was handed over to his younger son Umar Ansari after a post-mortem late on Friday afternoon.

The body reached Ghazipur on Friday night.

Ansari, the jailed gangster-turned-politician, died of a heart attack at a hospital in Banda on Thursday evening.

Umar Ansari had claimed that the gangster-turned-politician was subjected to "slow poisoning" in prison.

A similar claim was also made by Ansari's brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari. However, the charge has been denied by the authorities.

Last week, Mukhtar, the former five-time MLA from Mau, submitted an application in Barabanki court, saying he was given some "poisonous substance" along with his food.

Amid controversy over the issue, Uttar Pradesh government on Friday ordered a judicial probe into the death of Mukhtar Ansari.