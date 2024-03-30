Qatar Welcomes ICJ Decision Ordering Israel To Ensure Entry Of Food Into Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice stating that Israel must take all necessary and effective measures to ensure the entry of essential food supplies to the population of Gaza without delay.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the war in the Gaza Strip has created a tragic humanitarian situation that continues to worsen day by day due to obstacles imposed on the entry of relief aid and the targeting of civilians, including children and women, in aid distribution areas. The ministry emphasized the necessity of ensuring compliance with the order, including the opening of crossings, to avoid the famine threatening the strip, as well as to prevent the risks of genocide.

The ministry also stressed that the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, including the threat to the lives of civilians, requires the firm alignment of the international community to permanently cease fire in the strip and prevent the spread of the catastrophic effects of the war to the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's steadfast position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem.