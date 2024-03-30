Jerash Ramadan Nights Continue Activities

Jerash, Mar.30 (Petra) -Ramadan activities and nights continued Friday in the Greater Jerash Municipal (GJM) Hall.In that venue, Jerash's Ramadan nights activities featured a book fair held by Ministry of Culture, child and youth sports, and a play entitled "Shamosa" by director Omran Enouz.The events also included a religious singing troupe, raconteur Ruba Omar, cultural competitions, award distribution and an exhibition of creative industries for the governorate's cultural bodies.

