Instable Weather To Continue Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 30 (Petra) - The weak state of atmospheric instability is set to persist on Saturday, and the weather will be warm almost nationwide and warmer in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.In the evening hours, scattered showers of rain may fall in the Kingdom's eastern regions, which may extend to limited parts of the northern and central regions for a short period and winds will be south-easterly, moderate speed, and often active in the desert regions.In its report, the JMD warns of the risk of slippery roads in areas that witness rainfall and reduced horizontal visibility due to dust, especially in desert regions.On Sunday and Monday, the weather will be warm almost countrywide and hotter in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 25 degrees Celsius during the day, dipping to 13C at night, while the port city of Aqaba will reach a blazing 32C, sliding to 19C at night.