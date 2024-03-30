Sandeep Marwah Honoured With Universal Citizens Award At UAE

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a stalwart in the realm of cultural diplomacy, was bestowed with the prestigious Universal Citizens Award during a momentous ceremony held in the United Arab Emirates. The event, hosted by the European Digital University USA as part of the Meta Summit, served as a platform to celebrate Marwah's unparalleled contributions to fostering global harmony through art and culture.



For over three decades, Dr. Sandeep Marwah has championed the mantra of 'Love, Peace, and Unity through Art and Culture.' His unwavering commitment to these principles has resonated across the world, inspiring numerous organizations to adopt them as guiding principles for their own endeavors.



Among his notable achievements, Dr. Marwah has played a pivotal role in promoting unity and cooperation among Asian nations. Through the Asian Unity Alliance, he spearheaded the declaration of April 2nd as Asian Unity Day, a significant milestone aimed at fostering solidarity among 50 Asian countries.



Additionally, his efforts through the Global Yog Alliance have been instrumental in supporting the recognition of June 21st as the International Day of Yoga, promoting holistic well-being and cultural exchange on a global scale. Furthermore, Dr. Marwah's advocacy led to the establishment of February 12th as the International Day of Journalism through the International Journalism Centre, comprising 40,000 media professionals.



Addressing a diverse international audience at the Meta Summit, Dr. Sandeep Marwah reflected on his extensive engagements with 156 countries worldwide. His remarkable journey has seen him appointed as a cultural ambassador by 74 nations, earning him global recognition and acclaim.



In recognition of his outstanding achievements, Dr. Sidhic Muhammed, Chancellor at the European Digital University, presented Dr. Sandeep Marwah of Republic of India with the prestigious Universal Citizens Award, acknowledging his exemplary efforts in advancing cross-cultural dialogue and understanding.



The event not only honored Dr. Marwah's remarkable contributions but also served as a testament to the enduring impact of cultural diplomacy in fostering global unity and cooperation. Event was supported by ICMEI and Indo UAE Film and Cultural Forum.



