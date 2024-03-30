Southern Defense Forces Shoot Down Seven Shahed Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of March 30, seven combat drones were destroyed in the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kherson regions.

The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Last night, the enemy continued terrorizing the south and south-eastern regions with drones. The enemy again targeted the energy infrastructure. The combat work of the Air Defense Forces lasted more than 3 hours. Shahed-131/136 drones maneuvered in several areas, trying to both expose and bypass air defense systems," the statement said.

In the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces, seven UAVs were destroyed: four were shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk region, two over the Odesa region and one over the Kherson region.

The military reported no hits. However, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the wreckage of a downed drone fell on the territory of an elevator, causing a fire that firefighters promptly extinguished.

"No critical damage or casualties were reported," the Southern Defense Forces added.

As reported, last night, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the movement of combat drones launched by the Russian military in several regions of Ukraine, including the Odesa region.

