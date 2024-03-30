Azerbaijan One Of World's Safest Countries, US Press Mentions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An article entitled "What are the safest countries in theworld?" was published on the news site of the Foreign PolicyAssociation, headquartered in New York, USA, Azernews reports.

Article, written by Rachel Avraham, a well-known politicalscientist and journalist, the founder and CEO of the Dona GraciaDiplomacy Center, shows that according to the Global TerrorismIndex (GTI), Azerbaijan ranks 18th out of 141 countries as one ofthe safest countries in the world.

The article also draws attention to the fact that Azerbaijan isincluded in the list of 20 most secure countries in the world forcrime rates.

The author characterized Azerbaijan as one of the rare countrieswhere the doors of synagogues remain open during the day, and drewattention to the protection of the Armenian church in the center ofBaku, despite the conflict situation with Armenia, and emphasizedthat President Ilham Aliyev's statement "Azerbaijan is an island ofstability, an island of security" is a reality.