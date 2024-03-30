Western Countries' Intervention In Region Is Unsuccessful Experience, Ambassador Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The intervention of Western countries in the region cannot beconsidered a successful experience, Azernews reports, citing the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed AbbasMousavi as he telling to the journalist.

"They will not help to solve regional issues, on the contrary,they will lead to the complication of these issues. Because Westerncountries primarily pursue their own interests rather than those ofthe region," ambassador added.

The ambassador said that he believes that the countries of theregion are capable of solving their own issues.

"Iran continues its bilateral and multilateral contacts in thisdirection," he noted.