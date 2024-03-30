Saudi Visa For South Korean, Luxembourg, Latvia, British And Lithuania Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) SAUDI VISA FOR SOUTH KOREAN CITIZENS

South Korean citizens intending to travel to Saudi Arabia for tourism must obtain an online travel visa prior to their entry, as required by Saudi Arabian visa regulations. This is referred to as a Saudi eVisa. Citizens from over 50 countries, including South Koreans, are now eligible to apply for an electronic visa (eVisa) to visit Saudi Arabia. South Korean citizens need to make sure they fulfill the Saudi Arabia eVisa criteria before traveling there. In 2019, the Saudi government introduced the tourist eVisa to simplify the visa application process and welcome foreign tourists to the country. It permits a stay of 90 days per visit, up to a maximum of 180 days within the duration of validity. The Saudi Arabia online visa allows for multiple entries. This implies you can use it on multiple trips to the country. The application process for South Korean residents flying to Saudi Arabia is simple and can be completed from the applicant's own home. The only thing South Korean citizens need to apply for a Saudi Arabia eVisa are an internet connection and the necessary documents.







SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

