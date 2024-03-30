Indian Visa For Greek, Malaysian, Croatian, Japanese And Latvia Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR GREEK CITIZENS

Citizens of Greece are required to acquire a visa prior to their arrival in India. Greek citizens need to apply for an e-Visa before leaving Greece as visas are not available upon arrival in India. Starting in 2014, citizens of Greece have been able to utilize online visa application services for trips to India. At present, people from 169 nations have the option to request an e-Visa for travel to India. Any Greek national is eligible to submit an application for one of the three existing Indian eVisas. The Indian eVisa allows for trips as well as visits to relatives and friends within India. Also, an e-visa for India is valid for 365 days starting from the day it was issued. Greek passport holders with a Tourist e-Visa are allowed to come in and leave India several times within a period of up to 90 days. Greek citizens are allowed to participate in multiple activities while holding an Indian e-business visa, such as conducting sales and trades, attending business conferences, and visiting exhibitions and trade shows. Like the electronic tourist visa, this permit is valid for 365 days. Greek business travelers can spend a total of 180 days in India throughout the year, which can be used at once or spread over several trips. If a Greek citizen requires medical treatment in India, they must apply for the e-Medical Visa for India. This travel document has a shorter validity period, 120 days from the date of issue, it is triple-entry and allows you to a total stay of 60 days. In order to obtain any of the above permits, Greek citizens must complete the India e-Visa Application Form. The Indian eVisa form can be completed in less than an hour, care must be taken to ensure all the details are filled out accurately as errors can result in delays or even rejection. Applicants are advised to request the visa 4 business days before leaving Greece for India.







INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR GREEK CITIZENS



Valid passport – you will have no issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at its expiry date.

Digital photo of yourself – it is preferable that the photo is as recent as possible. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white. Just scan it and upload it when you are told to.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A Valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite standard these days, you can use that as well.

INDIAN VISA FOR CROATIAN CITIZENS

Residents of over 169 nations are now eligible to obtain an India e-Visa by filling out a straightforward online application. The eVisa Travel Authorization for India, launched in 2014, offered substantial advantages to eligible individuals intending to travel to India, resulting in a notable boost in tourism. Different types of Indian visas can now be obtained online, depending on the reason for the travel. The most frequently utilized visa by Croatians for vacationing or traveling with their families is the India Tourist e-Visa. Croatian tourists can remain in the country for a maximum of 90 days within a visa year. Citizens of Croatia are able to visit India multiple times within a one-year period with their valid multiple-entry visa. Croatian visitors intending to enter India for business purposes, such as conferences, meetings, sales, and recruitment, can apply for an India e-business visa. Within the year that the visa is valid, this kind of visa permits a maximum of two entries into India. In India, a stay may not exceed 180 days. The India Medical e-Visa, issued to Croatians seeking medical treatment in the country. Citizens of Croatians must be informed about specific prerequisites involved, such as a letter from the receiving hospital. The Medical Assistant eVisa to India is available for two family members of the Croatian patient that holds a Medical eVisa. Both the Medical e-Visa and Physician Assistant Visa are triple-entry visas and are valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Croatia is one of the countries that can benefit from this simple and hassle-free procedure, which means that previous formalities that involved many consular or embassy visits can now be avoided. Completing the online e-Visa India application form can take up to 15 minutes and is entirely electronic.

What are the requirements to obtain Indian Visa from Croatian?



A valid Croatian passport with 6 months or more of validity before entering India.

A digital copy of the passport's biographical page

A digital photograph with specific Indian eVisa guidelines

A valid email address is required, this is where all updates and approval notifications will be sent. You can use a Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for the processing fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR JAPANESE CITIZENS

Starting from 2014, the Indian administration has permitted Japanese nationals to submit applications for Indian visas via the internet. People from more than 169 countries are now able to request an India e-Visa by completing a straightforward online application form. In order to visit India, Japanese nationals are required to obtain an India e-Visa, which is commonly referred to as an India Online Visa. Japanese citizens must acquire an Indian e-Visa prior to visiting India for purposes such as tourism, business, or medical treatment. The Tourist e-Visa permits individuals to reside in India for a duration of 30 days starting from the date of arrival. Please be aware that Tourist e-Visas are single-entry documents and cannot be altered or replaced. Alternatively, the E-Business Visa is appropriate for individuals intending to travel to India for business reasons. This type of visa remains valid for 365 days from the date of issue, allowing multiple entries to India throughout the year. Each stay must not exceed 180 days. Medical and Physician Assistant e-Visas: These e-Visas allow you to enter India for medical treatment or health services. Assistants accompanying e-Medical Visa holders may be issued a Medical Assistant Visa. You can enter the country three times with this type of electronic visa and stay for a total of 60 days from the date of your first arrival. Travelers can get the visa simply by filling out an online form that has fields to fill in passport information and personal information.

Documents Needed for the Indian Visa for Japanese Citizens



A recent digital photo of the traveler

A valid passport with at least six months validity

A complete passport scan of the information page

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. An e-mail address, so you can get your electronic visa in your inbox.

INDIAN VISA FOR LATVIAN CITIZENS

Latvian citizens have been able to use the Indian government's online visa application form since 2014. The India e-Visa can be obtained by citizens from 169 countries, simplifying the process of acquiring the required entry permits for their visit to India. The Indian government provides different types of visas depending on the reason for travel. Business and tourist visas are the two visa categories that are most commonly granted. Latvian tourists with a 30-day visa can visit the country twice and stay up to 30 days each time, starting from their arrival date. Latvian citizens have the option to apply for a Long-Term Tourist e-Visa when they wish to extend their stay in India, which includes the 1 year and 5-year tourist visa. E-Business Visa: Latvian professionals visiting India for business can apply for India E-Business Visa. This visa is valid for one year from the date of issue and allows multiple entries. The total length of stay for this e-Visa is up to 356 days, with a continuous stay of no more than 180 days on each visit. e-Medical Visa: Latvian citizens seeking medical treatment in India can apply for an e-Medical Visa to India. This travel visa requires a letter from the hospital in India that will treat you. It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue and allows Latvian passport holders three entries with a total stay of up to 60 days from the date of arrival. In order to process your visa, you need to fill out the online application form, upload the required documents and then proceed to checkout.

What are the requirements to obtain Indian Visa from Latvia?



Valid passport – most Latvians will have no difficulty obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, make sure that it is not expired.

Digital photo – make sure that the photo is most recent. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white. Just scan it and be ready to upload it.

A complete passport scan of the information page. Mode of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and if you have an account on PayPal, you can use that too.

INDIAN VISA FOR MALAYSIAN CITIZENS

If you intend to go from Malaysia to India, you can request an Indian visa. Starting from 2014, Malaysian nationals have the option to submit their visa applications for India through online channels. Currently, the majority of travelers have the convenience of applying for an E-Visa, an electronic visa provided by the Indian government. The process of applying is easy and can be done online through a form. Citizens from more than 169 countries have the opportunity to choose this option. There are various choices available to Malaysians when they seek to obtain an Indian visa. Indian nationals living in Malaysia need to present their Indian visa for Malaysians when they go across the border. The India e-Visa is valid for business, tourism, and medical travel reasons. Tourists from Malaysia are allowed two entries and can remain for up to 30 days from their arrival date. Long-Term Tourist e-Visas, which are available for stays of one year and five years, are available to Malaysian nationals who want to stay in India longer. E-Business Visa: Malaysian professionals can apply for the India E-Commerce Visa before traveling to India on business. This visa permits multiple entries and is good for a year from the date of issue. The total length of stay for this e-Visa is up to 356 days, with a continuous stay of no more than 180 days at each visit. E-Medical Visa: Malaysian citizens seeking medical treatment in India can apply for an E-Medical India Visa. This travel visa requires a letter from the hospital in India that will treat you. It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue and allows Malaysian passport holders three entries with a total stay of up to 60 days from the date of arrival. India e-Visa online application is the safest way to obtain visa. All travelers can apply for a visa online or at Indian embassies or consulates in Malaysia. The application is made online and will be approved within at least 2 days of the application date.

Documents Required to Apply for an Indian Visa for Malaysians



Valid passport – the general requirement is that your passport needs to be valid for at least 6 months from the date of intended entry to India.

A complete passport scan of the information page of your passport.

A passport photo's.

A valid E-mail address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.