Saudia Signs Deal With Tibah Airports

Dubai : Flag-carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudia has signed a deal with Tibah Airports to enhance the airline's operations to and from Medina.

This initiative is in line with Saudia's transformation strategy, which includes the scheduled delivery of numerous aircrafts in the upcoming years.

Additionally, it reaffirms Saudia's dedication to providing top-notch services that enhance both ground and air travel experiences, aligning with the latest developments in the aviation industry.

Director General of Saudia Group, Ibrahim Al Omar said“This agreement is an extension of Saudia's contributions and initiatives aimed at achieving the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, especially those related to hosting 30 million pilgrims by 2030. It also contributes to achieving the objectives of the Saudi Aviation Strategy to boost air connectivity to over 250 destinations.”

