Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Blocked Due To Shooting Stones

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 30 (IANS) The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked on Saturday due to shooting stones in Ramban district triggered by incessant rains.

Traffic department officials said that due to shooting stones in Ramban district, traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been stopped.

"Intending travellers are advised to contact traffic control rooms in Srinagar or Jammu before undertaking the journey," the officials said.

The nearly 300-Km long road is the lifeline of supplies for the landlocked Valley as all essentials of life are brought into the Valley through this highway.

The stretch of this highway between Banihal and Ramban town is the most vulnerable portion as landslides, shooting stones, caving problems etc often result in blockade of the highway.