Imperfect, Resilient, And Transparent: What Our Readers Think Of Democracy

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Why are you optimistic about the future of democracy? This is the question SWI swissinfo put to readers. The responses are moving, thought-provoking and sometimes both of these things.
This content was published on March 28, 2024 - 09:00 5 minutes
To challenge readers, we asked them where they drew their optimism for democracy from – hardly a neutral question. This sort of formulation would also inevitably give commenters a platform to express their displeasure.
User MARCO 46 writes that“noticeable democracy fatigue” is widespread and puts the blame on citizens rather than institutions. Many people, he writes, would rather“travel to exotic countries” rather than assume political office for“little or no pay”. This user believes it is unfortunate that in our comfortable society,“naïve people” found authoritarian regimes“sexier than 'boring democracies'”.
Optimism for Swiss democracy
Rafiq Tschannen says he still feels optimistic about democracy in Switzerland but worries about democracy in the rest of the world. Instead of advocating for“actual programmes”, Tschannen thinks politicians tactically position themselves depending on what will bring them votes.
