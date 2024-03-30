Belgium To Allocate EUR 100M To Ukraine For F-16 Fighter Jet Maintenance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the 25th military aid plan for Ukraine, Belgium is allocating €100 million in aid for the maintenance of F-16 combat aircraft to be delivered to Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by The Brussels Times .

“The Belgian Government has approved a 25th military aid plan for Ukraine, Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder announced on Friday. This plan entails a €100 million commitment towards maintaining the F-16 fleet which is currently being set up in Ukraine,” the report says.

Netherlands purchasing over EUR 150M worth of ammunition for F-16in Ukraine

It is noted that Belgium is among 13 coalition member countries piloting the F-16 initiative under the leadership of the Netherlands, Denmark, and the United States.

It is also stressed that both Belgium and its defence sector will continue their support for Ukraine in its struggle to reclaim its territory. In October 2023, during the unexpected Brussels visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Belgian government also pledged to transfer Belgian F-16s to Ukraine in 2024. This decision, however, will need to be confirmed by the government in power at the time.

As Ukrinform reported, in 2024, Belgium intends to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth €611 million and participate in six coalitions to support the Armed Forces and train Ukrainian soldiers.

During his visit to Kyiv, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that this year Belgium's total contribution to military support for Ukraine would exceed €1 billion.

Photo: US Air Force