Expensive Russian Warships Disappeared From Sevastopol Ports UK Intelligence

According to Ukrinform, the UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update published on X, formerly Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

Intelligence experts analyzed strikes carried out by the Ukrainian Air Force across Crimea on March 24, in particular the attack on the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) Communications Center, located in Sevastopol, Crimea.

Analysis of imagery identified one building had been structurally damaged, including a partial roof collapse, and two additional buildings had suffered blast damage.

In addition, two Ropucha-class landing ships, tanks and one Yury Ivanov-class intelligence ship were also damaged in the strikes, the UK Defense Ministry said.

The update states that due to strikes of this nature, Russian vessels of a higher value, which would ordinarily use port infrastructure in Sevastopol, have been forced to deploy to alternative port facilities further east.

"Despite Russia's attempts to limit its losses, Ukraine continues to demonstrate success in diminishing the Black Sea Fleet's ability to project power in the region," British intelligence said.