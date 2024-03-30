Zelensky Replaces Two Deputy Heads Of President's Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed two deputy heads of the Office of the President, Andriy Smirnov and Oleksiy Dniprov. He appointed Iryna Mudra and Olena Kovalska to replace them.

According to Ukrinform, the relevant decrees were published on the president's website.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the candidacy of former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov for the post of Ukraine's Ambassador to Moldova.