Georgia Plans To Increase Frequency Of Flights To Germany

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Georgia is actively negotiating with both foreign and Georgianairlines in order to increase the frequency of flights to Germany,as well as add charter flights for the period of the EuropeanFootball Championship, Azernews reports, citingthe head of the Association of Airports of Georgia IrakliKarkashadze.

"We strive to fully satisfy all requests related to air travel.I will provide more detailed information about our plans in thefuture," he added.

According to the Civil Aviation Agency, in the period June-July2024, ten airlines on 39 airlines are planning to operateapproximately 130-140 flights per week from Georgia to Europe.