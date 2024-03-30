Official Reception Hosted In Baku On Occasion Of Pakistan's National Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the occasion of the 84th anniversary of the National Day ofthe Islamic Republic of Pakistan, an official reception wasorganized in Baku on March 29.

According to Azernews, the event began with the playing of thenational anthems of both countries.

Bilal Hayee, Pakistan's ambassador to Azerbaijan, spoke aboutthe multifaceted relations and close friendship between Azerbaijanand Pakistan. The diplomat said that the cooperation between thetwo countries is successfully continued in political,economic-commercial, defense, security, culture, education andother fields.

Talking about the history of his country's independence, thediplomat expressed his confidence that Pakistan will continue todevelop and become stronger.

"We believe that Pakistan will solve the Kashmir issue just asAzerbaijan successfully solved the Garabagh problem. Our countrieshave always supported each other and this support will continue,"the Ambassador said.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Defense Industry ofAzerbaijan Vugar Mustafayev conveyed the congratulations ofPresident Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Pakistan's nationalholiday. He noted that the existing economic, political andcultural relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are based on theprinciples of friendship. Stating that Pakistan is a very importantcountry for Azerbaijan, the minister added that Pakistan was one ofthe first states to recognize our country after regaining itsindependence. In addition, Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan oninternational platforms regarding the Garabagh issue.

According to the minister, strong political ties bind bothcountries today. Relations between our countries have now risen tothe level of strategic alliance. Pointing out that the solidfoundation of relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan wasestablished during the reign of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, V.Mustafayev said that the relations between the two countries arecurrently being successfully continued at a high level.

He said that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistanis increasing every year. Speaking about the successful cooperationof our countries in various fields, the signing of a large numberof documents, the minister said.

"The people of Azerbaijan highly appreciate the support of thestate and people of Pakistan. We are sure that our friendship andrelations will deepen and strengthen after this," the ministeradded.