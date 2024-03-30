Corner Lot Advisors Acquires 8200 Wisconsin Ave

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Core Bethesda, MD Multifamily Property Trades for First Time in Generations

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corner Lot Advisors, a privately-owned real estate investment firm and operating partner specializing in the acquisition and repositioning of multifamily assets, announced today its purchase of 8200 Wisconsin Avenue, a 245-unit property anchoring the east end of Battery Lane, a major artery in downtown Bethesda, MD. The acquisition offers Corner Lot a unique opportunity to reposition a core Bethesda property and capture growing market demand for larger units in a highly desirable, suburban-urban environment.





“For us, 8200 Wisconsin Avenue represented a generational opportunity to acquire and reposition a core multifamily asset in an A+ location,” said Michael (“Chip”) Davis, Managing Principal, Corner Lot Advisors.“After completion of our extensive, planned improvements, 8200 will be well-positioned to aggressively compete with new class-A product currently under development in the area but at a basis of less than 50% of their costs. It's a great capstone to our other recent acquisitions and demonstrates our ability to transact in even the most austere real estate environment.”

When complete, 8200 will offer large, luxury units and elevated amenities with 25% of the building designated as affordable housing. Planned renovations include significant upgrades to flooring, countertops, cabinetry, appliances, and fixtures as well as reconfiguring the unusually large floor plans to add additional bedrooms in approximately 40% of the units. Building amenities will be expanded to include a fitness center with Peloton and yoga rooms, an activated resident lounge, co-working spaces, programmed recreational areas as well as media and podcast rooms. Corner Lot also plans to enhance the resident experience with curated outdoor environments including communal gathering spaces, grilling stations, a sun decks with cabanas, and integrated green space.

“Not only will we deliver a world-class living environment and experience, 8200's location is a key attraction attribute,” added Davis. The property is located next door to the neighborhood Harris Teeter and a block from Trader Joe's, is in walking distance to Bethesda's best restaurants, lifestyle amenities, two Red Line Metro stations and future Purple Line light rail and sits in close proximity to major area employers including NIH, Walter Reed Medical Center, and Marriott headquarters. Davis concluded,“these location fundamentals and demand drivers were not only critical factors in our acquisition analysis and pursuit strategy but, also, to the future we envisioned for the asset.”

Cliff Mendelson of Metropolis Capital Advisors, Alan Zuckerman of Highland Realty Group, and Karen Priesman of K2M LLC advised the partnership and took an ownership position with Corner Lot in the asset. Corner Lot would also like to thank its brokers on the transaction, specifically Ari Firoozabadi and Kyle Tangney of Greysteel, who helped bring the deal to fruition.

ABOUT CORNER LOT ADVISORS

Corner Lot Advisors, LLC, is a privately-owned real estate investment firm and operating partner specializing in the acquisition and repositioning of multifamily assets across Maryland and Florida. From its inception, the Company has purchased more than 1,000 units and currently controls a portfolio with an aggregate market value of $250M.

Contacts

MEDIA:

Sofia Braunstein



...

212-402-3530

The post Corner Lot Advisors Acquires 8200 Wisconsin Ave appeared first on Caribbean News Global .