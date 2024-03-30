Powell’S Patient Stance On Interest Rates Amid Inflation Trends

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently underscored the central bank's deliberate approach towards adjusting monetary policy, signaling no immediate intent to lower interest rates.









Speaking at a San Francisco event, he indicated that the current inflation data aligns with Federal Reserve expectations.



He stressed the importance of achieving a stable trajectory towards the 2% inflation target before considering rate reductions.









In February, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE ) price index increased modestly by 0.3%, slowing from January's 0.5% rise.



This data suggests a gradual easing of inflation pressures, fitting Powell's anticipation of a "sometimes bumpy path" toward inflation control.







Despite an improved economy, Powell and the Fed remain cautious amid inflation retreat and robust consumer spending.



The Federal Reserve's latest meeting echoed this sentiment, with projections indicating the potential for three rate cuts in 2024, though nearly half of the Fed officials foresee fewer adjustments.









Powell also highlighted the importance of further indicators of inflation 's downward trend before making rate decisions. The investment community looks towards June for possible action.









Additionally, he noted that unforeseen job market challenges could prompt a quicker policy response, albeit viewing a recession as unlikely at this juncture.









Fed Governor Christopher Waller expressed concerns over recent inflation data.



He suggested the need for possibly prolonged high interest rates or a reassessment of the extent of future rate cuts.

















This perspective underscores the balancing act faced by the Fed in managing inflation expectations while mitigating economic stress.



Especially in the job market, high interest rates begin to weigh more heavily on the economy's overall health.









