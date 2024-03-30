Powering Progress: Mozambique’S Leap In Electricity Access

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Mozambique connected over 500,000 homes to electricity, crossing the 50% coverage mark.



The move led to 522,824 new connections, with the National Electricity Network adding 382,403 and standalone systems 140,421. Access rose to 53.4% from 47.8% in 2022.



By 2030, the goal is universal power access. The plan includes 2.5 million more grid connections and two million off-grid solutions, following the Energy Transition Strategy (ETS).



Also, high-voltage lines will improve for enhanced hydropower, benefiting even neighboring countries.



However, the expansion aims to keep up with demand and could elevate Mozambique's role in electricity exports.







This strategy focuses on stability and a balanced supply. Initiatives like the Nacala Corridor will channel renewable energy, aiming to distribute power more widely and support green industrial growth.



Aiming for a robust grid by 2030, Mozambique plans to supply 28 to 32 TWh of energy, with 15–25% from renewables.



Post-2030, the ambition grows to support 55 to 65 TWh, increasing to 65 to 75 TWh by 2040 to 2050, aiming for half from renewable sources.



President Filipe Nyusi, at the Climate Summit, highlighted Mozambique's climate innovation leadership and its appeal for sustainable investment.



In addition, the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy unveiled an $80 billion investment in the ETS, targeting a 2050 completion.



From 2024 to 2030, adding 3.5 GW of hydropower is planned through upgrades and the Mphanda Nkuwa project completion.



This strategic push is not just about lighting up homes. It drives economic growth, champions environmental sustainability, and cement Mozambique's global energy sector's stature.

MENAFN30032024007421016031ID1108038300