ICBF Hosts Iftar For Female Domestic Workers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Nearly 60 female domestic workers participated in an Iftar hosted by the Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF).
Indian embassy first secretary and ICBF co-ordinating officer Dr Vaibhav Tandale, was the chief guest. One of the invitees, Basariya, expressed her gratitude and joy in being included in a community event and thanked ICBF's support in renewing her QID. Another attendee, Naseema, shared her struggles of being away from her family back home and lauded ICBF's insurance scheme as a remarkable initiative.
ICBF president Shanavas Bava, general secretary Varkey Boban, advisory council members Shashidar Hebbal and Johnson Antony, Indian Cultural Centre vice-president Subramanya Hebbagelu, general secretary Mohankumar and managing committee member Satyanarayana Malireddy spoke. ICBF vice-president Deepak Shetty elaborated on the services provided.
ICBF treasurer Kuldeep Kour Bahl welcomed the gathering and event co-ordinator and managing committee member Zareena Ahad proposed a vote of thanks. The event was co-ordinated by secretary Mohamed Kunhi and managing committee member Shankar Goud.
MENAFN29032024000067011011ID1108038161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.