ICBF Hosts Iftar For Female Domestic Workers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Nearly 60 female domestic workers participated in an Iftar hosted by the Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF).

Indian embassy first secretary and ICBF co-ordinating officer Dr Vaibhav Tandale, was the chief guest. One of the invitees, Basariya, expressed her gratitude and joy in being included in a community event and thanked ICBF's support in renewing her QID. Another attendee, Naseema, shared her struggles of being away from her family back home and lauded ICBF's insurance scheme as a remarkable initiative.

ICBF president Shanavas Bava, general secretary Varkey Boban, advisory council members Shashidar Hebbal and Johnson Antony, Indian Cultural Centre vice-president Subramanya Hebbagelu, general secretary Mohankumar and managing committee member Satyanarayana Malireddy spoke. ICBF vice-president Deepak Shetty elaborated on the services provided.

ICBF treasurer Kuldeep Kour Bahl welcomed the gathering and event co-ordinator and managing committee member Zareena Ahad proposed a vote of thanks. The event was co-ordinated by secretary Mohamed Kunhi and managing committee member Shankar Goud.

