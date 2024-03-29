Indian Rescued After Falling Down Precipice Near Adam's Peak

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

An Indian was rescued after he fell some 100 metres down a precipice near the Adam's Peak mountain.

The tourist fell while travelling with another group along the Ratnapura – Sri Pada road in Ehelakanuwa.

The Police said the Mumbai resident fell near a railing during an early morning climb, Friday.

The Police Special Task Force (STF) was deployed to rescue the injured foreigner.

The Indian was admitted to hospital for treatment. (Colombo Gazette)