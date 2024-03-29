(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Musical with Large Dinosaurs Will Delight the Costa Rican Public ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Featured Event Updated: March 28, 2024Musical with Large Dinosaurs Will Delight the Costa Rican Public

After two years touring the main theaters in Argentina and other countries, the show arrives in Costa Rica

After two years touring the main theaters in Argentina and other countries, the show arrives in Costa Rica

By TCRN STAFF March 29, 2024

One of the most praised and awarded children's shows in Argentina in 2023, arrives in Costa Ric as part of its world tour.“Dinosaurs, A Musical Adventure for the Whole Family” will be presented on May 4 and 5, at the Nationa Auditorium Theater, at the Children's Museum staging is loaded with music, dance, theater, colorful atmosphere, a fun story and large dinosaurs as the main attraction.

There will be four functions, which tell the story of“Mercurio”, an evil scientist who intends to obtain money from the illegal sale of eggs within“Dino Global”, a center that houses and cares for these gigantic animals on the verge of extinction. But a group of environmentalists and dinosaur lovers do not leave their hands tied and will do everything possible to defend their prehistoric friends story will also give the public an important reflection on responsible pet ownership.

After two years touring the main theaters in Argentina and other countries in the region, the show arrives in Costa Rica thanks to the production of the Children's Museum and as part of the show agenda for 2024.

Tickets are now available at with a pre-sale value of ¢18 thousand Ground Floor and ¢10 thousand Upper Floor person pays the respective entrance fee.

-p- Advertisement - Source Melissa Gonzale ViaBeleida Delgado