Wadi Bu Thaila Wins Al Britha Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Wadi Bu Thaila, in the silks of Wathnan Racing, dominated over the home stretch to win the Al Britha Cup at the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's Al Rayyan Racecourse on Thursday.

In his third career start, Alban de Mieulle-trained and ridden by Soufiane Saadi, Wadi Bu Thaila, galloped his rivals into the ground to win by 10 lengths ahead of Ahmed Hassan al-Malki al-Jehani-owned Madinat Bu Thaila in the Local thoroughbred graduation plate for the three-year-olds only.

The three year-old bay colt won the feature race in 1:36.07s and in the process completed a double in the evening for the trio of owner, trainer and the jockey, who marked their stamp on both the day's opener and finale.

It was second win in the three starts for the colt as he registered the first win in the local thoroughbred maiden plate (three-year-old only) (Class 6) on January 31 this year at the Al Uqda racecourse. The trio won the opening race of the evening, when Arman won the 1,500m contest for the local purebred Arabian Maiden plate for four-six-year-olds.

In the penultimate race of the evening, jockey Faleh Bughanaim guided Abdulla bin Mohamed bin Abdulla al-Attiya-owned and Ahmed Kobeissi-trained Ilasad the victory in the Purebred Arabian Handicap (80-100) for four-year-old+. It was a double for Bughanaim on the day, who rode Al Shaqab Racing's Hemian to win the 1,750m Purebred Arabian Novice Plate for four-year-old+.

Gassim Ghazali-trained Gold Fleece, in the colours of Nasser Saeed Al Eida, won the Thoroughbred Handicap (70-90) race.

QREC Racing Manager, Abdulla Rashid al-Kubaisi, presented the trophies to the connections of Wadi Bu Thaila.

