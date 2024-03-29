OIC Urges Implementation Of Measures On Gaza Ordered By ICJ

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) underlined Friday the necessity of immediately implementing the temporary precautionary measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop the crime of genocide committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement today, OIC welcomed the temporary precautionary measures, including ensuring the unimpeded delivery of aid to Palestinians throughout Gaza.

The Organisation urged all member states of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide to put pressure on the Israeli occupation to implement the court's orders, as well as UN Security Council Resolution No. 2728, which calls for an immediate ceasefire, the necessity of introducing aid, and preventing the forced displacement of the Palestinian people.

The International Court of Justice on Thursday issued new measures ordering the Israeli occupation to take the necessary and effective measures to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, without delay or obstacles.

