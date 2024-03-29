Promoting GCC Security Is A Priority For Qatar, Says Official

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar participated in the launch event of the GCC Regional Security Vision in Riyadh Friday under the patronage of the GCC Secretary General.

The Qatari delegation was headed by HE the Director of the Policy and Planning Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Khalid bin Fahad al-Khater. The event was organised by the GCC General Secretariat.

Speaking at the event, Dr al-Khater said that the launch of the vision coincides with increasing international and regional changes, which requires intensified co-ordination to avoid their serious consequences. He pointed out that the GCC countries are working to strengthen the bonds of collective security and safety and share a common approach to seeking to calm tensions, address instability in the region through diplomatic and economic means, and work to end conflicts that violate the sovereignty of states, through dialogue and resolving differences through negotiations and by diplomatic means, and not resorting to force to preserve the security and stability of the region.

He pointed out that the event is the culmination of joint Gulf efforts through the regional security team to reach a common vision for the GCC towards regional security in the region. He added that this vision represents the starting point for dealing with regional security issues in the coming period through the existing dialogues with several partners in this regard.

Dr al-Khater indicated that the vision is based on several security pillars for the GCC, the most important of which is the Charter of the Council, which emphasises the common destiny and unity of purpose between the Council states and the achievement of co-ordination and integration, as well as the Joint Defence Agreement, which stipulates that any aggression against any of them is aggression against all of them, and any danger that threatens one of them threatens them all.

He also participated in a dialogue session organised by the GCC General Secretariat on ways to enhance it and move forward with it. He pointed out that promoting regional security is a priority for Qatar during its presidency of the current session of the GCC, which reflects Qatar's long-standing commitment to the principle of contributing to strengthening the security of the region by building bridges of dialogue and co-operation.

He explained that Qatar, during its presidency, focuses on deepening co-ordination towards the Palestinian issue, stopping the Israeli aggression on Gaza in co-operation with regional and international partners, and lifting the restrictions imposed by Israel on the entry of humanitarian aid, in addition to its work to strengthen the strategic partnerships of the GCC countries and focus on combating Islamophobia and racism against Arabs and Muslims. (QNA)

