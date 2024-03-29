National Doctor's Day 2024: Theme, History Significance, Celebrations

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "National Doctor's Day 2024 is celebrated on March 30th each year to honor physicians and the contributions they make to society. On this day, people can express their gratitude and appreciation to doctors for their hard work, dedication, and compassion on behalf of patients, colleagues, and communities. The opportunity to recognize the critical role physicians play in preserving and enhancing public health and well-being is presented by National Doctors Day in 2024 National Doctors' Day, a variety of events are held to commemorate local physicians, including arranging community gatherings, sending cards, greetings, and presents to medical professionals, and honoring the accomplishments and contributions of physicians to healthcare advocacy, research, and practices Doctor's Day 2024 ThemeThe website of National Doctors revealed the 2024 theme which is“Wings & Stethoscopes: Healers of Hope.”“This year's theme,“Wings & Stethoscopes: Healers of Hope,” reflects the idea that doctors selflessly and tirelessly work to lift America's families through two powerful symbols. The first is the ubiquitous stethoscope hanging from the shoulders of doctors, ready to spring into action. The second symbol is the caduceus, two snakes winding around a winged staff in a nod to Asclepius, the Greek god of healing and medicine,” it said in a statement Doctor's Day 2024 HistoryNational Doctors' Day has its origins in recognition of the first use of general anesthesia in surgery by Dr. Crawford W. Long in 1842. In 1933, the inaugural National Doctors' Day was observed in Winder, Georgia, the location of Dr. Long's medical clinic. President George H. W. Bush issued a proclamation in 1991 declaring March 30th to be National Doctors' Day in the US Doctor's Day 2024 CelebrationsHospitals and medical facilities frequently plan events to commemorate and acknowledge their doctors on National Doctors Day. Award ceremonies, luncheons, and banquets are a few examples of events when doctors get public recognition for their commitment and service, notes, flowers, or little gifts are some of the ways that patients, coworkers, and organizations can show their gratitude to doctors for their dedication to patient care and hard work.

