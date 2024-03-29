               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Car Sales Cooling In March May Be Just A Sign Of Things To Come


3/29/2024 11:00:21 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Car sales slowed in March as key festivals such as Navratri that boost purchases fall in April this year, apart from the high base effect of the last two years' record sales.

MENAFN29032024007365015876ID1108038094

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search