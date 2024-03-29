Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh Booked For Mira Road Hate Speech. Here Is What He Said

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An FIR has been registered against Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of communities with his hate speech during a rally on Mira Road on February 25, said MIRA Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Wednesday.

The BJP leader was booked under sections 153(A) and 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code which deals with dividing communities by hurting their religious sentiments, Indian Express reported.

In addition, event organizer Naresh Nile had also been booked in the case, said the police officer, adding that both accused will soon receive notices regarding this.

“We have recorded their speech delivered on the Mira Road. We read it over and got legal advice, which led to the discovery of an offense. After that, we filed a FIR,” the police officer said came after the Bombay High Court received a petition alleging that Singh, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, and Mira Road legislator Geeta Jain delivered hate speeches.“They should be charged with crimes,” the petitioner said.

Initially, Singh was refused permission to hold a rally on Mira Road where communal clashes took place in January this year. However, the Bombay High Court permitted him, citing his pledge to refrain from using hate speech. The zonal DCP has also received a written promise from the Telangana MLA that he will not use hate speech.

On February 25, thousands attended a rally organized by Sakal Hindu Samaj. The BJP leader used derogatory language against the Muslim community during his 40-minute speech about Chhatrapati Shivaji. He also urged people to vow to work for a Hindu Rashtra and to oppose jihad, conversion, and the killing of cows, he also requested Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to \"liberate\" Shivaji's forts from the mosques that he asserted were constructed unlawfully. Geeta Jain, a BJP MLA from Mira Road, is said to have addressed the gathering as well, emphasizing how Hindu unity had shown them their proper place was placed under house arrest in Hyderabad as he planned to visit Medipally which recently witnessed communal tension during a Holi celebration.



MENAFN29032024007365015876ID1108038093