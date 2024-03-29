Mukhtar Ansari Death: Last Rites In Ghazipur Today, Post-Mortem Rejects 'Slow Poison' Claims. What We Know So Far

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The last rites of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who died after suffering a cardiac arrest, will be performed today, Saturday, March 30. His dead body was brought to his Ghazipur residence on Friday evening amid heavy police deployment.

“We received the body after some delay so the last rites cannot be performed on Friday night. It will be done on Saturday morning. I request everybody to pray for him,” Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother, Sibgatullah Ansari told ANI.

(Please check back for more updates)

