JKFA Writes To HM Amit Shah To 'Save' Baramulla Football Ground

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- The Jammu and Kashmir Football has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K LG Manoj Sinha requesting their intervention in saving the football field at Degree College Baramulla.
“The playing ground of Degree College Baramulla is under threat of being used as a track for a railway line by the Indian Railways. This ground has been a vital sporting hub for the local community, providing a space for various sports activities, including football, cricket, and athletics,” the letter reads.ADVERTISEMENT
“The potential conversion of this playing ground into a railway track would not only deprive the local youth of a space for recreational and sporting activities but also have a detrimental impact on the development of sports in the area,” it adds.
The JKFA had earlier sent a delegation of its members and civil society members of Baramulla to meet with Indian Railways officials.
