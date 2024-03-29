               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
I-League: Real Kashmir Play NEROCA In Srinagar Today


3/29/2024 10:09:59 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- Real Kashmir will square off against NEROCA FC in an 2023-24 I-League match on Saturday at Synthetic Turf TRC here. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 PM.

Four draws in a row have left the Snow Leopards fourth on the I-League table, with 37 points from 21 games. The home team will fight to finish in the top three positions and look to build off of coach Ishfaq Ahmad's impressive first season.

Meanwhile, NEROCA is at the foot of the I-League standings in 12th, with 13 points from 20 games. However, the team will face the Srinagar crowd having won their previous two matches.

