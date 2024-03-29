I-League: Real Kashmir Play NEROCA In Srinagar Today

Four draws in a row have left the Snow Leopards fourth on the I-League table, with 37 points from 21 games. The home team will fight to finish in the top three positions and look to build off of coach Ishfaq Ahmad's impressive first season.

Meanwhile, NEROCA is at the foot of the I-League standings in 12th, with 13 points from 20 games. However, the team will face the Srinagar crowd having won their previous two matches.

