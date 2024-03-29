Israeli Airstrikes Yesterday Killed 19 Palestinians In Gaza: Hamas

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 30 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 19 Palestinians, including a police officer, were killed, in Israeli airstrikes in the east of Gaza City, Hamas-run media office said, yesterday.

In a press statement, Hamas said that, the Israeli army killed 10 of its members and two civilians, including a Palestinian woman, in strikes targeting a police security force that was carrying out humanitarian activities at the Shujaiya Sports Club.

In another attack, the Israeli army“assassinated a police officer,” after hitting his vehicle, at the Al-Sanafour roundabout in the Shujaiya neighbourhood, resulting in the deaths of seven people, said the statement.

Hamas denounced“the crimes committed by the Israeli army and its ongoing targeting of civilian police forces, that provide humanitarian services to the Palestinian people,” calling on the international community to condemn Israel's violations of international law in the Gaza Strip.– NNN-WAFA