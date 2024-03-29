Ukraine Loses 10% Of Generating Capacity Following Russian Recent Attacks Expert's Opinion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) High-voltage infrastructure has reserves to recover after massive attacks, but the damaged power plant capacities will require long-term repairs.

The relevant statement was made by Energy Industry Research Center Director Oleksandr Kharchenko during a briefing at Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform.

“On the one hand, strikes on high-voltage lines are very sensitive. On the other hand, they are better prepared. Ukrenergo has equipment in reserve and a certain flow of it, and its protection system, including the passive one, is better than that of generating facilities,” Kharchenko told.

In his words, those consumers affected by Russia's March 22-23 attacks have already been reconnected. Power supply services are being restored in stable mode. This refers to the Kharkiv, Odesa and Khmelnytskyi regions.

“As for generation, things are bad here. The strikes launched were serious; many generating facilities were destroyed. We lost more than 10% of the generating capacity that used to be available as of March 20,” Kharchenko noted.

Most likely, according to him, the damaged facilities will not be restored even by the next heating season. Coal-fired generating plants are facing the most challenging situation.

“I do not see how, at what expense and even in what terms the coal-fired power units will be restored,” Kharchenko added.

He mentioned that a nuclear power unit, which operated at a reduced capacity during the heating season, had suspended operation to carry out emergency repairs. The duration of maintenance works is unknown at the moment.

“Now, we are lucky to be in the spring off-peak period. At the same time, all hydro power facilities, which can be operated, are running at full capacity. In summer, the situation will change,” Kharchenko explained.

According to his estimates, even with maximum imports during summer months, it is difficult to predict a potential deficit in the energy system. Hence, the expert recommends that Ukrainians get ready for possible power supply restrictions.

A reminder that, on the night of March 29, 2024, Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine's energy objects. In particular, enemy projectiles caused damage to three thermal power plants, which are part of DTEK Group.

The previous massive attack took place on March 22, 2024. Russian strikes affected thermal power plants, high-voltage substations, and Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

