First 'Made In Ukraine' Regional Office Opens In Sumy

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We understand the difficult conditions that Ukrainian entrepreneurs are working in, especially in the frontline regions, where doing business is disproportionately more challenging than in the rear cities. That is why we chose Sumy as the first city to open the first 'Made in Ukraine' regional office,” Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko noted.

The newly established office will operate on the basis of the Sumy City Employment Center. Here, entrepreneurs will be able to get face-to-face advice and help with the preparation of documents for grants and other programs.

According to Svyrydenko, rebuilding Ukraine's destroyed infrastructure and economy is impossible without the development of Ukrainian businesses. The priority task of the Government's economic bloc is to promote production, attract investment in the real sector, and boost non-resource exports.



“Our strategic goal is to change the structure of the economy and increase the production of high value-added goods. This is the objective of the 'Made in Ukraine' policy. As part of this policy, we have provided in the budget more than UAH 45 billion for business support programs,” Svyrydenko explained.

A reminder that the Sumy region will receive more than UAH 1 billion as part of the 'Made in Ukraine' platform in 2024.

Photo: Ukrainian Economy Ministry