Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3143551 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Foreign Ministry welcomes the new measures ordered by the ICJ to address the disaster in Gaza and halt the Israeli violations of the Genocide Convention.
3143548 JEDDAH -- The OIC welcomes the ICJ provisional measures to prevent genocidal acts by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians in Gaza.
3143573 WASHINGTON -- The US Central Command airdrops additional humanitarian aid into northern Gaza Strip.
3143575 WASHINGTON -- The US imposes additional visa restrictions on Syrian government officials and individuals responsible for human rights abuses. (end)
