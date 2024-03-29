Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3143551 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Foreign Ministry welcomes the new measures ordered by the ICJ to address the disaster in Gaza and halt the Israeli violations of the Genocide Convention.

3143548 JEDDAH -- The OIC welcomes the ICJ provisional measures to prevent genocidal acts by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians in Gaza.

3143573 WASHINGTON -- The US Central Command airdrops additional humanitarian aid into northern Gaza Strip.

3143575 WASHINGTON -- The US imposes additional visa restrictions on Syrian government officials and individuals responsible for human rights abuses. (end)

