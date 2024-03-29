In Deoccupied Areas, Damage Confirmed To 1,795 Cultural Institutions Acting Minister Karandeiev

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 1,795 institutions of cultural infrastructure sustained damaged as a result of hostilities in territories that have been liberated by the Ukrainian defense forces.

That's according to the acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy, Rostyslav Karandeiev, who spoke at the forum "Cultural and Informational Reintegration of Deoccupied Territories", reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"As of today, damage has been confirmed to 1,795 cultural institutions in de-occupied territories. We are recording huge losses in other, seemingly peaceful, territories as well. Not even a week has passed since a Russian missile destroyed the object of cultural infrastructure – the State Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design in Kyiv. And our western regions, unfortunately, are not protected from the enemy either," said Karandeiev.

According to the acting minister, Ukraine's culturual field has suffered significant losses in personnel potential as only under 36,000 employees remain in place of the 56,000 who worked in the area before the war.

"Some are forced IDPs, some were forced to move abroad. Unfortunately, many have changed their profession. These are all losses in terms of human potential. These people are alive, but they are also part of our losses. I bow to those cultural workers who joined the Armed Forces, replacing their artistic tools for weapons," said the acting minister.

As reported, at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, during the 219th session, a decision was made on actions and a program of emergency assistance to Ukraine.