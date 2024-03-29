GCC Welcomes ICJ's Additional Interim Measures Regarding Israeli Occupation's Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), welcomed the International Court of Justice's announcement of additional interim measures regarding the Zionist occupation's violation of the Convention on the Prevention of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The announcement came as part of the lawsuit filed by the Republic of South Africa concerning the Israeli occupation's violation of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The GCC Secretary General expressed his hope that these additional measures would contribute to the protection of the Palestinian people from the practices and violations committed by the Israeli occupying forces and ensure the delivery of all necessary humanitarian assistance to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the continued violation of international law and legitimate international decisions by the occupying forces would lead to a catastrophe and human annihilation in the Gaza Strip.