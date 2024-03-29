150K Worshipers Perform Isha, Tarawih Prayers At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Marcvh 29 (Petra)-- About 150,000 worshipers performed the Isha and Tarawih prayers on Friday night at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem.According to the Islamic Awqaf Department, despite the tight occupation measures that bar thousands of West Bank residents from entering and prohibit hundreds of young Jerusalemites from praying in the mosque, roughly 150,000 worshipers completed the Isha and Tarawih prayers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.The occupying soldiers were stationed in the Old City and at the gates of Al-Aqsa. They questioned the young men and verified their identities at the same time that worshipers were arriving to Al-Aqsa Mosque.